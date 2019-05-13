Detectives search for accused rapist in silver Nissan

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Detectives released surveillance video showing a man who is accused of abducting and raping a woman Sunday morning in Broward County's city of Hollywood.

A woman told Hollywood Police Department detectives the man forced her inside his four-door silver Nissan when she was outside of the Banyan Food Store at 5829 Hollywood Blvd., in the Hollywood Beach Gardens neighborhood.

Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the department, released a statement saying the man -- who weighs about 200 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall -- had tattoos on his chest and was wearing flip flops, long shorts and a green T-shirt.

Grossman said the man's silver Nissan has damage on the passenger side. There were dents on the doors, next to the tail light and it was missing the rear-side hubcap. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the sexual battery suspect to call 954-764-4357, 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

