Diver run over by boat off Hollywood, authorities say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A 23-year-old man was diving off the coast of Hollywood Wednesday afternoon when he was run over by a boat, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the victim was diving in 70 feet of water and had just resurfaced when the incident happened.

Authorities said the boat never stopped.

The man was then picked up by the boat he was on, which took him to the 15th Street boat ramp where he was met by fire rescue personnel.

Authorities said the man's dive gear had propeller marks on it.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

