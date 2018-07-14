Downed power pole causes outage in downtown Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Repair crews with Florida Power and Light are working to restore power to a section of downtown Hollywood after a power pole caught fire late Friday.

Firefighters responded to a report of a smoldering power pole in an alley between Hollywood Boulevard and Harrison Street around 11 p.m. Friday. Officials said no one was hurt in the incident.

Hollywood officials said homes and businesses on the north side of Harrison Street and the south side of Hollywood Boulevard between 19th and 21st avenues are without power. The repair crews expect power to be restored by 4 p.m. Saturday.

Cable and phone lines were also affected by the damage.

