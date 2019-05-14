Dozens of animals doing well after being rescued from U-Haul truck in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Dozens of animals found in the cargo area of a U-Haul truck in Hollywood are receiving treatment after they were seized Sunday by animal control officers.

"They were all seen by medical staff and evaluated," Broward County Animal Care field supervisor Philip Goen said.

Goen said the animals have been cleaned up, fed and are safe.

"There were a few that needed some bathing, so there is some that got bathed and got medical triaged, but all of them are doing well so far," Goen said.

Authorities said 24 cats and four dogs were found late Saturday night in the U-Haul truck that was parked on Tyler Street.

"The cats are doing well," Goen said. "They are kind of decompressing a little bit. It was a stressful situation for them there. And so, they are all being kept in the same room and just being cared for until the Hollywood Police Department advises us where they want to go with it."

Police arrested the man they said kept them there in filthy, abusive conditions.

Marlon Flores, 47, faces 87 criminal charges related to how police say he was keeping the animals.

"The dogs that came out are doing really well. They are bright, alert and responsive and no serious medical concerns," Goen said.

The charges Flores faces include animal cruelty, unlawful confinement of animals and no proof of vaccinations.

"If they get put up for adoption, they will get the rabies vaccine prior to leaving," Goen said. "They'll also be sterilized."

