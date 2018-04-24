Edible marijuana at Broward school leaves teenage girl sick

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - An eighth-grade-student fell ill after eating what she thought were Cheetos at a school in Broward. She ended up in the hospital and was released Monday night. Her parents later learned it was a marijuana edible known as a "Weedo."

A girl brought the bags of "Weedo" to Driftwood Middle School and gave them to three of her friends. The two other girls are facing a school suspension.

"My mom has physically talked to the principal regarding their drug problem and he has always kind of shrugged it off saying 'it's none existent,'" said Kevin Klein, the brother of the girl who was hospitalized.

Broward County Public Schools spokeswoman Cathleen Brennan said Driftwood Middle School administrators in Hollywood contacted the student's parents to notify them of the 14-year-old girl's intoxication.

Brennan also said administrators will be punishing the student accused of giving her the marijuana edible, and the punishment will be in accordance wih the code of conduct. The Hollywood Police Department is investigating the incident.

