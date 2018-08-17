FAA investigating near drone-helicopter collision off Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a YouTube video that shows a helicopter almost colliding with a drone off the coast of Hollywood.

In the video posted Thursday, the drone is facing west towards the beach before its camera turns south with the helicopter seen in the distance. The helicopter remains on a direct course with the drone, missing it by a few feet as it flies north.

The video was posted by Masih Persian, but has since been removed from the page. In a caption to the video, the user seemed to understand the magnitude of what had happened.

Enjoying an afternoon flight with my drone around Hollywood Beach, FL. A private helicopter flew right into my drone. I guess I got lucky that day nothing has happened. Phewww.

An FAA spokesperson told Local 10 the agency was looking into the video after it was informed of its existence Friday.

FAA rules prohibit drones from flying near other aircraft and to be aware of FAA Airspace Restrictions.

One restriction states drones are not to fly over 400 feet. In the video comments, Masih Persian claims he was flying below that level.

Before it was removed by the user, most comments condemned Masih Persian for flying the drone irresponsibly.

"Grow up and be a decent pilot! You are messing this up for all of us!" a user named ProfiCNC commented.

A man named James Wright, who claims to be a helicopter and drone pilot, offered up a stern warning, "If there was a collision a court would find you responsible. You'd have more to worry about loosing (sic) your expensive drone."

