Friend of pilot injured in Broward plane crash expects him to make full recovery

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The pilot who survived a small plane crash in Broward County over the weekend is expected to make a full recovery.

A passenger was also hurt in the crash but authorities said that man's injuries were minor.

Someone close to both, Raul Velar spoke to Local 10 News about what happened.

The pilot, Christopher Kirk, was flown to Memorial Regional Hospital after the crash.

According to Velar, Kirk has several injuries and underwent surgery on Monday.

Several agencies rushed out to rescue the men Saturday, not long after they had taken off from North Perry Airport.

Kirk is believed to have been doing aerobatic exercises shortly before the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration continues to investigate how the plan went down and why.

