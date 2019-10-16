Gambling tourist drugged, robbed by 2 women

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - According to Broward Sheriff's Office detectives, two women drugged a man and later stole his Rolex and $1,000 in cash after a night of gambling at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in September.

The two women, believed to be between the ages of 35 to 45 years old, approached the victim while playing three card poker around 2 a.m., the video shows.

Additional footage from the casino floor shows the three sitting at a group of slot machines, where one woman wearing a leopard-print jumpsuit is talking to the victim, obstructing his view while the second woman in black appears to shake a bag with a white substance and pour it into a drink before handing to the man.

The victim told authorities he immediately felt drugged and had difficulty moving after consuming the drink.

Sometime later, the three are seen exiting the casino, with one woman under each arm of the victim. Detectives believe a third suspect may have been outside in a black Honda Fit, posing as a ride-share driver.

The final piece of footage shows the vehicle driving off, presumably to the Sleeping Inn & Suites in Dania Beach where the crime took place.

The estimated value of the Rolex is $15,000.

Detectives are asking for help in identifying the burglars. Anyone with information should contact Dania Beach Detective Taylor Powell at 954-518-0153, or leave an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.