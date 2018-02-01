Good Samaritan helps rescue woman, baby from burning home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A good Samaritan helped save a woman and her baby from a smoke-filled home Thursday morning in Hollywood.

The fire started at a home near Fillmore Street and Northwest 60th Way.

A woman at a nearby church told Local 10 News that she noticed the smoke coming from the home and ran over to help.

"The lady came running out," the good Samaritan, who would only identify herself as Gayle, said. "She wasn't even dressed. It looked like she was sleeping."

Gayle said the woman told her there was a baby inside, so she went in and got the baby out.

The woman and her baby were being evaluated by paramedics at the scene.

