Gunman fatally shot by police after setting house on fire during SWAT standoff

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man who called Local 10 News to warn that something would happen soon is dead after he set his house on fire and was shot by police while confronting them with a gun, police said.

During a phone call just before 3 a.m., a man requested a reporter be sent to his home for a story. The man gave his address and said something would happen in the next 15 minutes, but he would not specify what.

The man claimed he was a veteran and that someone was plotting to assassinate the president.

Newsroom employees alerted police after the initial call, but soon after a second phone call was made in which the man indicated he had a shotgun on his lap.

Police were notified again, this time about the possible gun in the man's possession.

Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer and a photojournalist were at the scene along North 62nd Avenue as police evacuated the area. They were kept several blocks away for their safety.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots.

"I looked out my window and saw a police car," neighbor Brian Clark told Local 10. "A couple minutes later I got a knock on the door from the SWAT team telling us we need to evacuate."

Police said they saw the man burning a paper bag and setting his house on fire. Police said the gunman then walked out of his home and confronted officers, who were forced to shoot.

Firefighters were called to extinguish the flames.

