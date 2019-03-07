Former high school band director accused of having sex with underage student

Ricardo Esquilin, 28, is accused of having sex with a student while working as a band director at South Broward High School in Hollywood, authorities said.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A former band director at South Broward High School in Hollywood is accused of having sex with a student dozens of times and even purchasing the Plan B pill to prevent her from getting pregnant.

While police said the two discussed their age differences, authorities said they continued with their relationship until the girl's mother learned of what was going on.

Ricardo Esquilin, 28, faced a Broward County judge Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Esquilin began consoling the student, who is under the age of 18, when she was having problems with her high school boyfriend.

Investigators said the students broke up in November and she and Esquilin started dating exclusively.

The victim told police Esquilin would come over to her house when her parents weren't home and she would go over his house when his mother was away. Police said the two engaged in sex acts during each visit.

During a controlled call, investigators were able to confirm the relationship and Esquilin was arrested Wednesday, the arrest report stated.

He faces a charge of sexual assault by a custodian, meaning the victim was in his care at the time she was assaulted.

The school principal alerted parents of the arrest, sending out a message that read, "This matter was brought to us by the Hollywood Police Department, who notified us of an investigation and proceeded to work with our district's Special Investigative Unit. Our school staff, district staff and the authorities will continue to work collaboratively regarding this matter."

Police said they are also investigating a separate incident involving another minor Esquilin had a sexual relationship with four years ago.

Esquilin is being held in the Broward County Jail without bond.

