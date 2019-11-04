Hollywood Beach residents upset after nearby condo surpasses height restrictions

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood Beach residents voice their frustration at Hollywood city hall about a proposed condo complex that surpasses height restrictions.

Residents and business owners spoke in front of the technical advisory committee after hearing about the proposed 12-story, 25-unit condo building set to be constructed along the 1900 block of Surf Road.

The owner of the condo building, called The Bellamar Residences at Hollywood Beach, Luis Stabinski, believes it will revamp the area.

Those against the project believe the building will create more traffic along Surf Road, which will need to be reconstructed for the condo complex.

The high rise will also be taller than what is normally allowed in the city of Hollywood, but Stabinski reached a settlement with Hollywood City commissioners easing the height restrictions, which is another reason people are upset.

"Why weren't we notified that there was, in fact, going to be a settlement agreement put on the board so we would be notified so that we had a recourse?" Hollywood resident Gale Levine said.

Supporters of the condo high-rise say it will increase property values along the beach in Hollywood.

"Having a project like this on the books is going to bring a higher property value to the area and really start changing the look of what Hollywood Beach represents," Hollywood resident and business owner Debra Case said.

