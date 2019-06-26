Hollywood man seeks help finding missing 80-year-old tortoise

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Hollywood man is seeking help from the public in finding his pet tortoise, who escaped from his property three weeks ago.

Surveillance video shows the tortoise named Lloyd, who is about 80, leaving the property in the 4500 block of Buchanan Street June 5 through a gate that the owner had accidentally left open.

The African spurred tortoise, also known as a sulcata tortoise, is about 3 feet long and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds.

Its owner, Dr. Robert Maliner, said former Seminole Tribe of Florida Chairman James Billie gave him Lloyd about 50 years ago.

Mariner said he and Lloyd have a special bond, and knowing that he is out on his own is worrisome because he has cared for and fed the animal for so long.

"We formed a tight bond and whenever I walk in this yard he knows me right away. If other people walk in, he is not too friendly. He cares a lot about me and I care a lot about him," Mariner said.

Anyone with information about Lloyd's whereabouts is asked to contact Maliner.

Maliner said he is willing to pay a $200 reward for Lloyd's return.

