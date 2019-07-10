Shooter kills mother of 3, steals black Nissan Maxima, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A gunman shot and killed a mother of three girls who was found dead Wednesday morning in Broward County's city of Hollywood. Her family believes she knew her killer.

Officer Christian Lata said detectives are asking for the public's help in the case. They believe Coretta T. Bain's killer stole the victim's black 2018 Nissan Maxima, which has dark tinted windows.

"The 911 call came out and the caller identified that it was this apartment building and they stated that they heard shots," said Lata, a spokesman for the Hollywood Police Department.

Police officers and paramedics found Bain dead about 4:30 a.m. inside of her second-story apartment near the intersection of Washington Street and South 56th Avenue in Hollywood. She was 31 years old.

"Our family is grieving now," said Bain's father, Michael Bain, who lives in Alabama and is on his way to South Florida. "You know, and it is sad. He took my daughter away from me ... There was no cause for him, whatever it was, there was no cause for him to shoot her."

Bain's relatives and friends said she worked at a U.S. Post Office near her home and she likely knew the man who killed her. In November 2017, she shared a picture on Facebook showing her and colleagues in uniform after completing the Postal City Carrier Assistant training.

"We had a bond no one would ever have known regardless of us not talking everyday," Bain's friend Amanda Simmons wrote on Facebook. "When we did, it was everything, and he just wiped her from us like that."

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Bain's murder to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

