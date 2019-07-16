Hollywood police identify suspect accused of beating man over parking spot

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police said they have identified a suspect accused of beating a man over a parking spot dispute.

Authorities received many tips following the May 25 incident outside the Shore View Hotel.

"I see that they're making a real excepted effort to catch who this person is," the victim, Rudy Harow, told Local 10 News.

Harow said he has been overwhelmed by all the well wishes and support from the police departments who have gotten involved in the search for his attacker.

Harow, who is almost 70, runs the Shore View Hotel in Hollywood.

He said he walked up to a man who was illegally parked in a spot arguing with a woman in the car.

He said the man attacked him after he asked him to move his car.

A woman broke up the attack and the man and the woman fled the scene in a red Ford Mustang.

Authorities followed up on several leads after many people called Crime Stoppers.

Police did not publicly release the suspect's identity.

