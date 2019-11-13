Hollywood police investigating death of high school student

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are investigating the death of a McArthur High School student.

Police and fire rescue workers arrived on the school's campus at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said there was an unresponsive student on a school bus. A school resource officer and paramedics tried to revive the student.

Local 10 News has learned the student may be a male freshman.

The student was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there is no indication of foul play at this time.

