Hollywood police searching for missing teenager

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been missing since Monday afternoon.

Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department, said Janavis Louis was last seen riding a gray bicycle in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Street. He was wearing black pants with white stripes on the sides and holding a black shirt in his hand.

Grossman described Janavis as an endangered person but did not elaborate.

Anyone with information about Janavis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department's main dispatch office at 954-764-4357.

