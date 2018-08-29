Hollywood police stop robber in act inside CVS store, authorities say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police detectives stopped a robber in the act Tuesday night at a CVS store, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to a news release, the detectives saw Paul Preston Lopez, 29, arriving to the CVS at 901 N. Federal Highway on a bicycle and entering the store with his head covered and socks on his hands.

Believing this was suspicious, the detectives entered the store and saw Lopez approaching the cashier, authorities said.

Police said Lopez pulled down a stocking cap to completely cover his face and appeared to threaten the cashier.

Authorities said Lopez implied that he had a weapon and told the cashier, "Give me everything you got and don't press any buttons."

Lopez was taken into custody on charges of armed robbery and resisting an officer.

Police said no civilians were injured.

