Innocent bystander struck by bullet during shootout in Hollywood, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - An innocent bystander was struck by a bullet Thursday morning during a shootout in Hollywood, police said.

The shooting occurred outside Family Food Market in the area of North 22nd Avenue and Simms Street.

According to Hollywood police, several people were shooting at each other for unknown reasons. The victim was walking nearby when he was shot in the leg, authorities said.

Police said the victim was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital. His condition has not been released.

