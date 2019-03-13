Jewelry store owner fights off attempted robber in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A jewelry store owner in Hollywood was captured on surveillance video fighting off a would-be robber.

The attempted robbery was reported around 2:30 p.m. March 2 at DSH Oakwood Jewelers at 2897 Stirling Road.

According to Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata, a man entered the store and walked to a restricted area where gold chains are kept.

The video shows the store owner cutting the man off and a physical altercation ensued.

The owner and the man are seen in the video exchanging punches while another person appears to try to hit the man over the head with something.

Lata said the would-be thief left in a gray Honda.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

