Late student jumping fence leads to school scare in Broward County

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - South Broward High School in Hollywood was placed on lockdown Monday morning after a late student jumping the fence to avoid detention led to a witness believing there was a trespasser on school grounds, Hollywood police confirmed.

Sky 10 was above the school at 1900 N. Federal Highway shortly before 10 a.m. as multiple police vehicles and a fire rescue truck were parked near the school.

Some worried parents also showed up to the school.

Hollywood police said the person who spotted the student jumping the fence alerted authorities and the school was placed on lockdown as police searched for the alleged trespasser.

Police said the student was eventually located and will most likely not be facing any criminal charges; however, authorities said the student may still face disciplinary action at the school.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

