Lifeguard tower goes up in flames in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A lifeguard tower somehow caught fire Thursday night in Hollywood, Hollywood Professional Firefighters announced Friday on its Facebook page.

According to the post, Hollywood firefighters responded to reports of the Virginia Street lifeguard tower on fire around 11:45 p.m.

Authorities said the tower was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

They "immediately laid hose on the sand and proceeded to fight the beachside blaze," the post read.

Hollywood Professional Firefighters

Authorities said the fire was extinguished within a few minutes and the scene was cleared about an hour later.

"The fire looks like it was on the outside, not inside the tower. So whoever it was or whatever happened, it didn't happen inside the tower," Hollywood Ocean Rescue Chief Bruce Wilkie said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



