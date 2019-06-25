Man accused of striking Florida trooper with BMW arrested in New York

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man accused of striking a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in May on Florida's Turnpike has been arrested in New York City's Queens borough, authorities announced Tuesday.

Donnell Reddy was taken into custody Friday on charges of attempted murder, aggravated fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash, "as well as other pending charges beyond this incident," FHP officials said in a news release.

Surveillance video captured the hit-and-run crash around 3:30 p.m. May 25 on the exit ramp of Florida's Turnpike near Hollywood Boulevard.

Authorities said a trooper was conducting a seat belt enforcement detail on the exit ramp and had stopped Reddy, who was in a white BMW.

The video shows the car striking another trooper, Arsenio Caballero, as Caballero was crossing the street in front of the car.

Caballero is seen in the video flipping over the hood of the car as the other trooper runs to his aid.

"The safety of every member of the Florida Highway Patrol is and will always be my number one priority," said Col. Gene S. Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. "I commend our troopers for the hard work and dedication they provide the residents and visitors to the state of Florida each day."

Paramedics transported Caballero to Memorial Regional Hospital to be treated for cuts on his head. He also reportedly suffered a broken wrist.

Authorities said the car was later found abandoned.

"On behalf of the FLHSMV family, I wish Trooper Caballero the speediest recovery and thank him and all of our troopers for their selfless service every day as they put their lives at risk," said Terry L. Rhodes, executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Reddy remains in jail in New York while awaiting extradition to Broward County.

