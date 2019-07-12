Man beaten after asking attacker not to park in reserved space

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A Hollywood man was "viciously" beaten by another man after he asked his attacker not to park his car in a reserved space, police said.

The attack occurred May 25 outside the Shore View Hotel.

Hollywood police on Friday released surveillance video of the beating.

The video shows a man in dreadlocks run toward the victim and punch him, knocking him to the ground. The attacker then continues to repeatedly punch the victim while he's on the ground before a woman intervenes and shoves him away.

Both the man and woman are seen leaving together.

Officer Christian Lata said the man had asked his attacker not to park in the reserved space.

Lata said the attacker could possibly be driving a red or burgundy Ford Mustang.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Hollywood police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

