Man caught on camera lurking outside young girl's bedroom

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a man who was caught on camera last week masturbating while looking into a young girl's bedroom window.

Police said the man was lurking in the backyard of a home in the 6000 block of Funston Street around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

The home's security cameras captured the man taking off his shorts and masturbating near the girl's window, police said. He then left the backyard, but returned a few minutes later to smoke a cigarette under the girl's window, police said.

The man faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Authorities described him as between 25 to 30 years old with dark hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt, light-colored shorts and a baseball cap.

A mother in Miami Gardens reported two similar incidents last week. In one of the incidents, a security camera recorded a man outside the woman's house. Police said the man jumped over a fence and took a photo of young girl while she was taking a bath.

Hollywood police said the man in the Miami Gardens video looks similar to the person caught on camera in Hollywood.

"Hollywood detectives are aware and are looking into it," the department said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.