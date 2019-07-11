Man faces more than a dozen charges after deadly DUI crash in Hollywood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A South Florida man is now facing more than a dozen charges after a deadly DUI crash happened last year in Hollywood.

Avelino Fonseco, 24, appeared before a judge in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday as he faces 17 criminal charges tied to a deadly October 2018 crash.

Fonseco was picked up by police Wednesday following a ninth-month investigation.

Police said that, in October 2018, he had been drinking all night before hopping behind the wheel of a red Mazda with several passengers in tow.

Authorities said evidence shows the car was speeding west on Hollywood Boulevard near Young Circle as fast as 98 mph when Fonseca lost control and slammed the car into a building at 17th Avenue.

"The arrestee vehicle speed was so excessive and the crash was so violent it caused the victim's seat belt to snap at the base of the fabric causing the victim (to) be violently tossed around the rear of the vehicle during impact," a detective wrote in Fonseco's arrest warrant.

Jayson Senesca, 24, was in the back seat and was killed on impact, police said.

A passenger in the front seat survived and was rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

Fonseco was also critically injured and knocked unconscious.

While at the hospital, doctors determined his blood alcohol level was well over the legal limit.

Investigators said they also found traces of marijuana in the wrecked car.

