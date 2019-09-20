Man fatally shot in Hollywood neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man was fatally shot early Friday morning on Fletcher Street in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

Neighbors said they heard shots fired in the area around midnight.

"It sounded like the bullet was coming through my window," one neighbor said. "(I told) my granddaughter and grandson to, 'Get down. They shooting over there.'"

People who live in the area said they saw a man lying on the ground, bleeding. They said he appeared to be in his late 20s to early 30s.

"I went to console the mother," one neighbor said. "The mother was wailing, so I went to tell her to give her son to Jesus."

Hollywood police are working to find out what exactly happened. Neighbors said they saw a car speed off after the shots were fired.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



