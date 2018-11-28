Man grabs girl by arm, tries to force way into home, Hollywood police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a man who tried to force his way into a girl's home.

The incident was reported Nov. 19 in the 2900 block of Dewey Street.

According to Hollywood police, the girl was walking home when she was approached by a man on a bike.

The man began harassing the victim and grabbed her arm, authorities said.

Police said the man made sexually lewd and explicit comments toward the victim, indicating he wanted to have sex with her.

The girl, who told detectives she feared for her life, went home, but the man tried to push his way in.

Police said the girl kicked him in the groin and locked the door behind her.

While leaving the home, the man was heard saying, "I will return," authorities said.

Detectives believe there might be more victims who are reluctant to come forward.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or believes they have been targeted is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.