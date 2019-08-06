Man in sunglasses, hoodie robs BB&T Bank in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man wearing sunglasses and a hooded sweater in an attempt to hide his identity robbed a BB&T Bank branch Tuesday in Hollywood, the FBI confirmed.

The robbery was reported shortly after 10:45 a.m. at the BB&T Bank at 2434 Hollywood Blvd.

According to FBI spokesman Jim Marshall, the man entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

Marshall said customers were inside the bank at the time but no one was injured.

He declined to release the amount of money taken during the robbery.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



