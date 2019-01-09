Man robs CVS store in Hollywood at gunpoint, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a man who robbed a CVS store at gunpoint.

The robbery was reported around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 1 at the CVS at 4400 Hollywood Blvd.

Surveillance video shows the robber passing the clerk a note that demanded money. He then lifted his sweatshirt to reveal a handgun in his waistband, authorities said.

Police said the man fled the store, heading east with an unknown amount of cash.

Authorities described the robber as a black man, around 30 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. Police said he had some facial hair and diamond studs in each nostril.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.