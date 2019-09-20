VIDEO: Man seen punching teen during high school basketball fight

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man is under investigation after video shows him punching and knocking down a South Florida high school basketball player during a mid-game fight.

The fight broke out Wednesday during the girl's basketball game between Miramar High School and American Heritage.

While the fight continues between the players on the court, a man can be seen coming up to the Miramar player and punching her in the face. The girl falls to the ground and remains there for the duration of the fight.

The 17-year-old player did not want to be identified, but described what happened.

"All of the sudden, from behind me, this big guy that I never even seen before, he grabbed me by my head and cocks his arm all the way back and he hits me." she said. "I'm glad I'm okay."

The girl said the blow was so powerful she blacked out.

"How do you think you would react if someone hit your niece, someone probably big enough to do damage to you, to a little child like that?" said Shemar Adams, the teen's uncle. "If I was a parent in that situation, I would've been trying to get my two children off of that court."

Hollywood police say they have seen the video and identified the man who punched the player, and an investigation is underway.

