Man killed, child hurt outside Dave & Buster's in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Sunday in the parking lot of a Dave & Buster's arcade in Hollywood, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the Oakwood Plaza shopping center in the 3000 block of Oakwood Boulevard.

Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department, said a child was also hurt in the shooting outside the entertainment complex.

Paramedics transported the child to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was treated and released. The man was also taken to Memorial Regional, where he died.

Police did not say what led to the shooting or provide a description of the gunman.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.