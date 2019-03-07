Man to be extradited to Broward County in connection with burglary, rape in Hollywood

Shawn Michael Wright, 27, is accused of breaking into a home in Hollywood and raping a woman in December 2018.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A 27-year-old man is expected to be extradited to Broward County to face charges in connection with a burglary and rape that occurred in Hollywood, authorities announced Thursday.

According to Hollywood police, the Miami-Dade Police Department arrested Shawn Michael Wright on Dec. 18 due to an outstanding warrant in Michigan.

Miami-Dade police additionally developed narcotics and weapons charges against Wright.

As the investigation continued, Hollywood police detectives linked Wright to the Dec. 12 burglary and rape in Hollywood and obtained multiple warrants signed by a Broward County judge on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to one of the warrants, Wright broke into a woman's home in December in the Hollywood Oaks community while armed with a knife and raped her.

He faces charges of armed sexual battery, occupied armed burglary and armed kidnapping.

Detectives also believe he is tied to another home burglary and vehicle burglary in the same neighborhood.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.