Man wearing floral, floppy hat robs 7-Eleven store in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A man wearing a floral, floppy hat robbed a 7-Eleven store last week in Hollywood, police announced Thursday.

The robbery was reported just before 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at the 7-Eleven at 1600 N. Federal Highway.

Surveillance video shows the man appearing to purchase some merchandise, but when the cashier opened the cash register, the man jumped over the counter and grabbed handfuls of cash.

A similar incident was reported 1 ½ miles away on July 16 at the Walgreens at 202 S. Federal Highway in Dania Beach.

Surveillance video shows a thief wearing a camouflage, floppy hat picking out a pack of gum and handing money to the cashier.

But when the clerk opened the register to complete the transaction, the man reached into the till and grabbed some cash, Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said.

It's unclear whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about the latest robbery is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4636. Those with information about either robbery can also call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

