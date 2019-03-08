Miami-Dade corrections officer accused of trafficking fentanyl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A Miami-Dade corrections officer was arrested Thursday in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

Officer Adina Spry, 33, faces charges of trafficking fentanyl and possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia.

Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesman Juan Diasgranados released a statement Friday, saying Spry has been relieved of duty pending the results of the investigation.

"We are saddened that the actions of one employee could tarnish the good work of the proud men and women of MDCR who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of the public," Diasgranados said. "MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. MDCR will continue to cooperate with the Hollywood Police Department regarding this incident."

Local 10 News has requested a copy of Spry's arrest report.



