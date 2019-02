HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Five people were injured Friday in a multi-vehicle accident in Hollywood.

The accident involved a large truck, SUV and a smaller car at 3161 Taft Street.

According to the Hollywood Fire Rescue Department, the truck with one person inside hit the SUV, which then hit the car.

A male and female were in both the SUV and car.

All five people involved in the accident were transported to the hospital.

