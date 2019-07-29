Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Brightline train Monday in Hollywood, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred around noon at Harrison Street and South Dixie Highway.

Police swarmed the area and blocked off roads as detectives began their investigation.

In the midst of the police scene, loved ones were seen crying as they watched police covered up what appeared to be a body.

One person so distraught that she had to be transported to a hospital.

The Brightline train that was carrying passengers was heading south when the fatal accident occurred.

The train stayed parked on the tracks a little south of the accident for about an hour before continuing on.

A Hollywood police spokeswoman said the victim has not yet been identified.

