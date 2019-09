HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Brightline train Tuesday afternoon in Hollywood.

The incident was reported in the area of North Dixie Highway and Taft Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 4 p.m. as the train was stopped on the tracks.

Multiple police vehicles were parked at the scene.

No other details were immediately known.



Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.