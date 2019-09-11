Penn Dutch Food Center president issues statement after Hollywood closure

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The president of Penn Dutch Food Center in Hollywood issued a statement on Facebook.

Greg Salsburg blames current problems at the store on roof issues.

"Unfortunately with all of the summer rain and the structural issues with the roof, water leaked into the building. During our last inspection listeria was found again-mostly in the drains and on some other places (e.g. the floors, doors, etc) which classifies it as 'environmental,'" Salsburg wrote.

However, Matt Colson, chief of the Bureau of Food Inspection for the Florida Department of Agriculture of Consumer Services, said a positive listeria sample was found in ham.

Salsburg's statement fails to mention that.

According to the city of Hollywood, there are also no active permits pulled from the company for roof repairs.

The last roof permit pulled at Penn Dutch in Hollywood was in 2018, and that permit is closed.

Meanwhile, this is the second time this year listeria was found at the Hollywood facility.

In February, chicken salad tested positive at the same location.

Penn Dutch is located at 3950 N. 28th Terrace in Hollywood. It can be seen from Interstate 95, between Stirling Road and Sheridan Street, when heading south.

Salsburg and his staff have refused to talk to Local 10 News.

Penn Dutch has been open for 44 years.

