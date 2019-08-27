Police anticipate more arrests in heat-related deaths at Hollywood nursing home

Hollywood Police Chief Chris O'Brien announces the arrests of four people in connection with the 2017 heat-related deaths at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Hollywood Police Department is expected to make more arrests in connection with the heat-related deaths of 12 patients at a nursing home after its air conditioning stopped working in the days after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Jorge Carballo, a former administrator of the now-shuttered Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, was arrested Monday, along with supervising nurse Sergo Colin and nurses Althia Meggie and Tamika Miller.

The arrests mark the first criminal charges involving the September 2017 incident at the nursing home.

"Additional arrests are anticipated," Hollywood Police Chief Chris O'Brien said Tuesday during a news conference.

Jorge Carballo (left) and Sergo Colin (right) were arrested in connection with the Hollywood nursing home deaths after Hurricane Irma.

Carballo, Colin, Meggie and Miller each face charges of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled adult. Meggie and Miller also face charges of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

"The actions and inactions of the four individuals -- the two nurses responsible for the hands-on care of patients, the nursing supervisor and the facility administrator -- led to the deaths of these patients," Maj. Steven Bolger said.

Residents were removed from the facility Sept. 13, 2017, after their body temperatures topped 100 degrees at the nursing home, which was across from Memorial Regional Hospital. Eight people died that day from the sweltering heat, while four others died in the days that followed.

Administrators at the nursing home, owned by Larkin Community Hospital, blamed Florida Power & Light for not restoring electricity to the facility in a timely manner after the storm.

Some families of the victims filed wrongful-death lawsuits against the facility.

Althia Meggie (left) and Tamika Miller (right) were arrested in connection with the Hollywood nursing home deaths after Hurricane Irma.

David Frankel, an attorney who represents one of the former employees, said his client tried to get help.

"They were promised they were going to get help and they were abandoned," Frankel said.

