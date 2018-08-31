Police investigate social media threat made against Hollywood Hills High School

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Two people were shot earlier this month at a preseason high school football game in Wellington, and school officials in Broward County are trying to make sure no violence breaks out Friday night when Monarch High School takes on Hollywood Hills, especially because of a recent social media threat.

Broward County Public Schools officials told Local 10 News that police were contacted immediately about the threat that was posted online.

School officials said a student notified a school employee Thursday and swift action was taken.

Hollywood police confirmed that the alleged threat alluded to something happening at the school.

Detectives are still investigating.

"I was shocked because I didn't even know that happened yet. I didn't even know they threatened to do that," student Munzio Davis said.

Some students Local 10 News reporter Alex Finnie spoke with Friday were stunned about the threat.

It seems only a small pool of students knew about the alleged post, one of whom said his friend showed him an alarming video on Snapchat Friday during their lunch period.

"It was on Snapchat, I think. Yeah, about someone coming to the school and shooting up the football game," student Sharolang Lane said. "I thought it was fake. I ain't know it was real."

Lane said the post he saw was from an unknown user and that it’s since been deleted.

"School leadership continues to work with law enforcement regarding this incident," BCPS spokeswoman Cathleen Brennan said in an email. "In addition, students engaging in behavior that goes against the District’s code of conduct will face disciplinary measures in accordance with the District's discipline matrix. We commend the student who came forward with the information about the social media post. Broward County Public Schools encourages all students, parents, employees and community members -- if you see something, say something."

