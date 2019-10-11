Police looking for 3 women after fatal shooting in Hollywood

Police are trying to identify these three women who were seen leaving a building on Plunkett Street behind a man shortly before he was killed.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police are trying to identify three women in connection with a fatal shooting in Hollywood.

Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said the women were seen interacting with the victim shortly before he was shot and killed early Thursday in the parking lot of a building on Plunkett Street.

Lata said the women may have information or may have witnessed something related to the shooting as they left the building behind the victim.

The victim was not identified.

Anyone with information about the crime or the identities of the women seen in the surveillance video is asked to call police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

