Police search for suspect in fatal shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Hollywood police are searching for a gunman who killed a 25-year-old man early Thursday.

Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Hollywood Police Department, said officers found the victim dead around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Fletcher Street.

Grossman said a security camera at a nearby store recorded someone trying to use the victim's credit card after the shooting. The man drove away in a red four-door sedan, Grossman said.

Police have provided images from the video in hopes that someone will be able to identify the man.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

