Porch pirate snatches package from inside Hollywood mailbox

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Police are searching for a porch pirate who was captured on surveillance video stealing a package from a resident’s mailbox in Hollywood.

The video shows a white car pulling into the driveway. A man gets out of the passenger side, walks to the front door and appears as if he's going to knock on it.

But it was all a ruse.

"(He) grabs the package out of the mailbox, goes back to his car and drives away," the victim, Dr. Frank Busillo, said.

The thief was gone within a matter of seconds.

Busillo said the crime happened Friday in broad daylight in Hollywood's Emerald Hills neighborhood.

Busillo and said they initially didn't know why their items were missing until they checked the video from their Ring doorbell camera.

"It really kind of scares you when you see a face of a stranger right at your door, especially when I have a 5-year-old daughter at home," Busillo said.

The porch pirate with the low hanging pants won't be tough to identify.

He's clearly visible in the footage and he's facing major charges since it’s a federal crime to break into a mailbox.

"This is getting out of hand," Busillo said. "They feel nothing is gonna happen to them. That's why they're so bold."

As far as what the bandit stole on Friday -- let's just say the risk was definitely not worth the reward.

"In that package, they only got some hair care products that my wife ordered," Busillo said.

Anyone with information about the thief's identity is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



