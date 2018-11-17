Publix by boat? Plan for new Hollywood store could make it happen

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Publix shoppers may be able to buy groceries by boat under a new proposal for a store along the Intracoastal Waterway in Hollywood.

Josh Levy, the mayor of Hollywood, shared the plans for the store set the site across the street from the Diplomat Hotel.

"The Publix is proposed to have cafe tables on Ocean Drive and will also have a boat dock for boaters to pull up and buy groceries for their day on the water. Great amenity for the beach and for Hollywood boaters!" Levy said.

Levy said the project should be complete in about two years, but he told the Miami Herald that objections from local condo boards could derail the boat dock.

Fisher and Associates LLC, architects for the project, is the same firm behind many multistory Publix stores in South Florida, including, in Aventura, Doral and Fort Lauderdale.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.