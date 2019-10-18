Same man believed to have robbed 2 banks in Hollywood

The FBI believes this man robbed a Chase branch on Hollywood Boulevard and a Bank of America branch on Stirling Road. Both robberies occurred less than an hour apart.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The FBI is trying to identify a man who robbed a pair of banks Friday in Hollywood.

FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock said the same man is believed to have robbed a Chase branch on Hollywood Boulevard and a Bank of America branch on Stirling Road within an hour Friday afternoon.

Leverock said there were customers in both banks when the man implied he had a gun and demanded money from the employees.

Anyone who recognizes the man from surveillance photographs of the robberies is asked to call the FBI office in South Florida at 754-703-2000.

