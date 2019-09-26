School security specialist accused of punching girl reassigned before arrest

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - Family members who spoke with Local 10 News said it was only a matter of time before a school security specialist was arrested after he was captured on cellphone video punching a girl during a basketball game his daughter was playing in.

The video clearly shows the man, identified by police as Bennet Lee Wyche, 43, hitting one of the girls at the game.

Fortunately, she wasn't seriously injured.

Hollywood police said the video shows Wyche running onto the court and hitting a teen from behind, knocking her to the ground.

"All of a sudden, this big guy that I've never seen before, pulls his arm back and he hits me," the victim said.

The confrontation happened Sept. 18 during a brawl that broke out during a game between two girls basketball teams at the Washington Park Community Center.

While some parents tried to break up the fight, Wyche, who is also a father of one of the players, becomes violent himself.

"I'm glad that I'm OK," the victim said.

Wyche was arrested a week later on a battery charge.

Broward County Public Schools officials confirmed Wyche had been reassigned from working as a security specialist at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School to a position away from children prior to this arrest.

It's a job title the victim's uncle is finding hard to believe was ever given to him in the first place

"Makes me wonder how he was ever around children," Shemar Adams said. "If he was around children, why wasn't he able to behave himself better in this situation? As a school security guard, you should be used to breaking up a lot of teenage fights."

Local 10 News has reached out to the school district to find out why Wyche was initially reassigned and if he is still employed with the district. District officials said they are working to gather that information.

