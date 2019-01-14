Seminole Hard Rock evacuated after gas leak

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A gas leak at a construction site at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood prompted an evacuation early Monday.

Hotel guests told Local 10 News they were forced out of their rooms about 5:30 a.m. They have since been allowed back inside.

Firefighters were seen going door to door throughout the hotel to make sure everyone was out.

More than 100 construction workers were also ushered away from the construction site.

A spokesman for the resort said the gas leak has been capped.

Two employees and one guest felt nauseous because of the odor and were taken to a hospital to be treated. There were no serious injuries.

A giant guitar-shaped building is currently under construction at the resort.

