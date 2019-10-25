Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino officially reopens

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A three-year, $1.5 billion renovation lit up the South Florida sky to mark the Hollywood venue’s official reopening with a star-studded slew of rock and entertainment royalty.

The renovation added the new 36-story guitar-shaped tower with 638 rooms. Additionally, the venue doubled its casino floor space, while adding new restaurants and bar space, plus a renovation to Hard Rock Live.

"This is Vegas on steroids," one guest said.

The event was officially marked with a guitar-smashing event with a slew of celebrities on stage.

"I was here a few years ago, I saw the thing just starting being build," Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry said. "I couldn’t believe it."

Among celebrities joining Perry were country musician Big Kenny, Morgan Freeman, Johnny Depp and Khloe Kardashian.

On Friday, Maroon 5 will is set to take the stage as the first act in the newly renovated 7,000-seat Hard Rock Live.

