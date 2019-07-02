Seminole Hard Rock Hotel holding new job fair

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino is ready to hire for more than 600 new positions at a job fair starting this weekend.

The resort will hold a three-day open call fair Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, July 7-9 at the hotel.

Along with last month's job fair which resulted in 500 job offers, the hotel and casion will fill a total of 1,200 new full-time and part-time jobs.

Positions are available in the following departments: Banquets, beverage, culinary, front office, housekeeping, pool operations, public space, restaurant outlets, security and stewarding.

Applicants should check in at the Hard Rock Event Center beginning at noon Sunday and must submit applications before attending the job fair.

CLICK HERE for more information on positions and applications.

Candidates should dress appropriately and bring their résumé, a valid ID, social security card and work authorization form.

